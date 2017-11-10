Are there tigers in Myakka City?

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WFLA)—A wild mystery has Myakka City on edge.

Big cats, possibly tigers, are reportedly roaming through the small Manatee town, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, the city went abuzz after a number of terrified residents claimed they saw three large cats on Crosby road.

Multiple agencies, including the sheriff’s office and the FWC have searched the area by land and air, but still can’t figure out where or what these animals are, and say they could have been anything from tigers to bobcats to panthers. There are a number of wildlife habitats nearby, and the agency confirmed no tigers or big cats were missing.

Eric Freitag, a Myakka City resident, says he’s concerned for the pets and animals in this rural community.

“I mean they ultimately are wild animals. So if they’re around this area until they catch them I would be careful,” said Freitag. “If those things continue to run free they’re eventually gonna get hungry and wanna eat something.”

Other residents say they’ve being watchful and keeping their pets inside.

If you have any information about these mysterious animals, call the FWC.

