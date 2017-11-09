Walmart’s Black Friday ad is here, store to offer deals early on website

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Walmart hopes to tempt shoppers with online deals before Black Friday.
It’s beginning some online deals Thursday and plans to offer most of its Black Friday deals online starting at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving.
Stores will be open all day on Thanksgiving with the deals available there at 6 p.m. local time.
SEE THE WALMART BLACK FRIDAY AD HERE
Walmart is adding a color-coded map of store departments on its circulars in hopes of making it easier for customers to find items.
Retailers are trying to strike a balance between online and in-store deals as shoppers use both.
Target also plans to offer Black Friday deals online starting Thanksgiving morning, but its stores won’t open until 6 p.m.
Best Buy stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and stay open until 1 a.m. Friday.
