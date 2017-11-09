VIDEO: Busch Gardens welcomes baby orangutan

(WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has welcomed the newest addition to the park—a baby Bornean orangutan.

The furry little newcomer, who has not been named, came into the world weighing just three pounds.

The boy orangutan was born to mother, Luna and father, Madju, and is spending its first moments of life bonding with Luna, as zookeepers monitor it closely.

It’s expected to make its public debut soon in the Jungala area of the park.

The zoo is asking its visitors and social media followers to help name the baby via a Facebook poll launching on Thursday, November 16.

