TONIGHT: Watch ‘A Frozen Holiday Wish’ castle lighting live from Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World is ringing in the holidays with a live stream of “A Frozen Holiday Wish” castle lighting tonight and you can watch it live with us on our News Channel 8 Facebook page.

“A Frozen Holiday Wish” stars characters from Frozen including Anna, Elsa and Olaf.

Queen Elsa will transform Cinderella Castle into a glimmering ice palace for the holiday season.

News Channel 8 will live stream the spectacle online and on our Facebook page starting at 8:10 p.m.

