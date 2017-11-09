Shooting in downtown Providence shuts down highway

By Published:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities are swarming over Interstate 95 in Providence, following a midmorning shooting on the busy stretch of road.

Ramps to I-95 are closed out of downtown Providence around the area of the Providence Place mall Thursday. Several ambulances could be seen on an on-ramp to I-95 north next to the mall.

Providence Police Chief High Clements tells WLNE-TV that there was a shooting. Police did not immediately release more details.

They also did not immediately say whether the shooting was related to the theft of a state police cruiser earlier in the day. The cruiser was found abandoned in Providence, but police were still searching for a suspect.

Emergency management officials are asking people to avoid the area.

