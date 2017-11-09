Serial robber sought in Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Detectives in Hillsborough County need the public’s help catching a serial robber.

There is a warrant out for 21-year-old Javaris Wynn for robbery by sudden snatching and grand theft.

Wynn is accused of robbing multiple cell phone retailers throughout the Tampa Bay area. He’s also robbed stores in Auburndale, Orlando and Zephyrhills, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives say he poses as a customer, examines the phones and then quickly snatches the phones and runs away. The iPhone is his phone of choice.

Wynn was last seen driving a stolen black 2015 Jeep Cherokee with a rooftop cargo rack and a smaller tire on the front passenger side. It has the tag #HWWS23.

If you know where Wynn is, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile app. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

