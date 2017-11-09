Publix Aprons Back to the Table: BBQ Meatballs over Mashed Potatoes

Name: Barbecue Meatballs Over Mashed Potatoes

Total Time – 25 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with steamed vegetables, fresh salad blend, dinner rolls, and apple pie for dessert.

This kid-friendly meal is great for on-the-go families with busy schedules.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Meat

1 package frozen beef meatballs (20–26 oz)

Produce

2 lemons

1 cup prediced yellow onions

Dairy

1 (24-oz) package refrigerated mashed potatoes

Dry Grocery

1 1/4 cups reduced-sodium beef broth (or stock)

4 tablespoons tomato paste

From Your Pantry

1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons cornstarch

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare meatballs through step 1 (10 minutes)

Prepare suggested sides (if desired) and complete meatballs; serve (15 minutes)

Recipe: Barbecue Meatballs Over Mashed Potatoes

Total Time – 25 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

2 lemons, for juice

1 cup prediced yellow onions

1 1/4 cups reduced-sodium beef broth (or stock), divided

4 tablespoons tomato paste

1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 package frozen beef meatballs (20–26 oz)

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 (24-oz) package refrigerated mashed potatoes

Steps:

1. Squeeze lemons for juice (1/4 cup). Place in large sauté pan: onions, 1 cup broth, tomato paste, mustard, lemon juice, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper; stir until combined. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

2. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in meatballs. Cover and cook 10 minutes. Microwave potatoes following package instructions.

3. Whisk remaining 1/4 cup broth and cornstarch until combined. Pour into pan; cook 5–6 more minutes, stirring occasionally, or until sauce is thick and meatballs are 165°F. Serve over mashed potatoes.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 710kcal; FAT 48g; SAT FAT 20g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 95mg; SODIUM 1890mg; CARB 46g; FIBER 6g;

SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 27g; VIT A 6%; VIT C 30%; CALC 10%; IRON 20%