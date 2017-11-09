Publix Aprons Back to the Table: BBQ Meatballs over Mashed Potatoes

Name: Barbecue Meatballs Over Mashed Potatoes
Total Time – 25 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal with steamed vegetables, fresh salad blend, dinner rolls, and apple pie for dessert.
This kid-friendly meal is great for on-the-go families with busy schedules.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST
Meat
1 package frozen beef meatballs (20–26 oz)
Produce
2 lemons
1 cup prediced yellow onions
Dairy
1 (24-oz) package refrigerated mashed potatoes
Dry Grocery
1 1/4 cups reduced-sodium beef broth (or stock)
4 tablespoons tomato paste
From Your Pantry
1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons cornstarch

COOKING SEQUENCE
Prepare meatballs through step 1 (10 minutes)
Prepare suggested sides (if desired) and complete meatballs; serve (15 minutes)

Recipe: Barbecue Meatballs Over Mashed Potatoes
Total Time – 25 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:
2 lemons, for juice
1 cup prediced yellow onions
1 1/4 cups reduced-sodium beef broth (or stock), divided
4 tablespoons tomato paste
1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 package frozen beef meatballs (20–26 oz)
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 (24-oz) package refrigerated mashed potatoes

Steps:
1. Squeeze lemons for juice (1/4 cup). Place in large sauté pan: onions, 1 cup broth, tomato paste, mustard, lemon juice, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper; stir until combined. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
2. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in meatballs. Cover and cook 10 minutes. Microwave potatoes following package instructions.
3. Whisk remaining 1/4 cup broth and cornstarch until combined. Pour into pan; cook 5–6 more minutes, stirring occasionally, or until sauce is thick and meatballs are 165°F. Serve over mashed potatoes.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 710kcal; FAT 48g; SAT FAT 20g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 95mg; SODIUM 1890mg; CARB 46g; FIBER 6g;
SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 27g; VIT A 6%; VIT C 30%; CALC 10%; IRON 20%

