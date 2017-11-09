Pastor: Texas church that was attacked will be demolished

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — The Texas church where more than two dozen people were killed by a gunman during Sunday services will be demolished, the pastor said.

Pastor Frank Pomeroy told leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention earlier this week that it would be too painful to continue using First Baptist Church as a place of worship.

A national Southern Baptist spokesman said Pomeroy discussed the plan with the denomination’s top executives, who traveled to the rural community in a show of support.

The spokesman, Sing Oldham, said the pastor described the building as “too stark of a reminder” of the massacre. Pomeroy expressed hope he could turn the site into a memorial for the dead and put up a new building on property the church owns.

Shooting at church in Sutherland Springs View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Pastor Frank Pomeroy and his wife Sherri join a news conference near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing and wounding many. The Pomeroy's daugher, Annabelle, 14, was killed in the shooting. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Law enforcement officers work in front of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a fatal shooting, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) Law enforcement officers work near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a fatal shooting, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) Members of the FBI walk next to the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a fatal shooting, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) Members of the FBI walk behind the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a fatal shooting, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) Law enforcement officers man a barricade near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a fatal shooting, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) First responders work at the rear of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in response to a fatal shooting, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) FBI investigating at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. (Courtesy: John MacNary) Investigators on scene of a church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Nov. 5 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat) Emergency personnel respond to a fatal shooting at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (KSAT via AP) Sutherland Springs Church Shooting Scene Texas state troopers erect a barricade to control traffic near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a fatal shooting, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside of the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than 20 people. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) People praying in front of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. (KXAN Phot) Law enforcement officials move flowers left at the scene of a shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing and wounding many. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Pastor Frank Pomeroy and his wife Sherri join a news conference near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing and wounding many. The Pomeroy's daughter, Annabelle, 14, was killed in the shooting. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Law enforcement officials hold a news conference at the scene of a shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing and wounding many. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Pastor Dimas Salaberrios, right, prays with Sherri Pomeroy near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing and wounding many. The Pomeroy's daugher, Annabelle, 14, was killed in the shooting. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) A cat walks over broken glass as law enforcement officials work the scene of a shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing and wounding many. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) A cat walks past a bouquet of flowers at the base of a roadblock where law enforcement officials work at the scene of a shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than 20 and wounding otherds. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) A law enforcement official crosses a highway near the scene of a shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing and wounding many. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) A man talks with a law enforcement official at the scene of a shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing and wounding many. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt Jr. provides an update to the media at the scene of a shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing and wounding many. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) A law enforcement official walks past the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Mourners participate in a candlelight vigil held for the victims of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) Texas state troopers erect a barricade to control traffic near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a fatal shooting, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) From left are Christopher Rodriguez, Esmeralda Rodriguez, Mona Rodriguez, Jayanthony Hernandez, 12, and Juanita Rodriguez participate in a candlelight vigil for the victims of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Laura Skelding)

Other sites of mass shootings also have been torn down, including Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, where a gunman killed 20 children and six adults in December 2012. A new school was built elsewhere.

A one-room Amish schoolhouse near Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was torn down in 2006, 10 days after a gunman took children hostage and shot and killed five girls ages 6 to 13.

The previous site of the school is now a pasture. A nearly identical schoolhouse with a security fence was erected nearby and named New Hope School.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of the gunman.

Pence told the crowd that the attack was the worst mass shooting at a church in American history and called the gunman “deranged.”

“Whatever animated the evil that descended on that small church, if the attacker’s desire was to silence their testimony of faith, they failed,” the vice president added.

The governor said Texans come together at times of crisis and tragedy. “It’s what we do,” Abbott said. People in the crowd responded “amen.”

He also proclaimed Sunday, Nov. 12 a statewide day of prayer.

Pence also visited with wounded congregants at a San Antonio hospital and met with families of the dead in Floresville, not far from Sutherland Springs. He went from table to table at a high school library, attempting to console devastated family members.

“The whole country is praying over you,” he told one man who lost his sister-in-law.

He stopped to talk with John Holcombe, whose family was decimated by the shooting. Holcombe, who suffered shrapnel wounds, lost his wife, Crystal, who was pregnant with their first child. Also killed were three of her children, his parents, a brother and a toddler niece.

Pence hugged 7-year-old Evelyn Holcombe, who survived by running out of the church.

Earlier Wednesday, Pence said President Donald Trump had ordered federal agencies to provide extensive help to the investigation, including 100 on-site FBI agents.

Memorial grows in Sutherland Springs View as list View as gallery Open Gallery SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Twenty-six crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Twenty-six crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 07: A visitor from nearby Floresville, Texas leaves a candle at a memorial where 26 crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 7, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On November 5, a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 07: Brian Russell hugs Maria Durand while her daughter Lupita Alcoces watches during a visit to a memorial where 26 crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 7, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On November 5, a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. Durand helps to teach bible study at the church and lost several friends in the shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 07: Brian Russell of Pleasonton, Texas visits a memorial where 26 crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 7, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On November 5, a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 07: Estella McAteer (L), her daughter Diana Gaitan (C) and Maria Durand visit a memorial where 26 crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 7, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On November 5, a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. Durand helps to teach bible study at the church and lost several friends in the shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Joan Stanley (L) and her daughter Kellie Hawkins embrace at a barricade near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, killed 26 people at the church and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 07: Kyle Dahlderg (L) and Kevin Blomstrum view a memorial where 26 crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 7, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On November 5, a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 07: Kyle Dahlderg looks over a memorial where 26 crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 7, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On November 5, a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 07: Crime scene tape falls across a small memorial near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 7, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On November 5, a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others at the church when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 07: Crime scene tape falls across a small memorial near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 7, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On November 5, a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others at the church when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: People listen to speakers during a prayer service held to remember the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: People listen to speakers during a prayer service held to remember the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: People pray at a field on the edge of town where 26 crosses were placed to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Twenty-six crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: People mourn the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs during a prayer service on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: People mourn the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs during a prayer service on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: People mourn the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs during a prayer service on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Twenty-six crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Twenty-six crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Police move flowers placed at a barricade near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, killed 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Flowers are placed at a police barricade near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, killed 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Memorial grows in Sutherland Springs x Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Twenty-six crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Twenty-six crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 07: A visitor from nearby Floresville, Texas leaves a candle at a memorial where 26 crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 7, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On November 5, a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 07: Brian Russell hugs Maria Durand while her daughter Lupita Alcoces watches during a visit to a memorial where 26 crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 7, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On November 5, a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. Durand helps to teach bible study at the church and lost several friends in the shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 07: Brian Russell of Pleasonton, Texas visits a memorial where 26 crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 7, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On November 5, a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 07: Estella McAteer (L), her daughter Diana Gaitan (C) and Maria Durand visit a memorial where 26 crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 7, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On November 5, a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. Durand helps to teach bible study at the church and lost several friends in the shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Joan Stanley (L) and her daughter Kellie Hawkins embrace at a barricade near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, killed 26 people at the church and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 07: Kyle Dahlderg (L) and Kevin Blomstrum view a memorial where 26 crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 7, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On November 5, a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 07: Kyle Dahlderg looks over a memorial where 26 crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 7, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On November 5, a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 07: Crime scene tape falls across a small memorial near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 7, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On November 5, a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others at the church when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 07: Crime scene tape falls across a small memorial near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 7, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On November 5, a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others at the church when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: People listen to speakers during a prayer service held to remember the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: People listen to speakers during a prayer service held to remember the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: People pray at a field on the edge of town where 26 crosses were placed to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Twenty-six crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: People mourn the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs during a prayer service on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: People mourn the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs during a prayer service on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: People mourn the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs during a prayer service on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Twenty-six crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Twenty-six crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Police move flowers placed at a barricade near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, killed 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Flowers are placed at a police barricade near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, killed 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Latest Galleries Tampa woman shares distressing nursing home pictures

Tampa woman shares distressing nursing home pictures

Bucs vs. Saints

Bucs vs. Panthers

Pets up for adoption

Bucs vs. Bills

Bucs vs. Arizona Cardinals

Bucs vs. Arizona Cardinals

Flooding in Tarpon Springs

Baby rhino makes debut at Busch Gardens

Also Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released an official list of those killed in the rampage. The eight male victims and 17 female victims ranged in age from 1 to 77.

Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.

Authorities said the 26 dead also included Crystal Holcombe’s unborn baby. All the victims died at the scene, except for one child who died at a hospital.

Eleven people remained hospitalized with wounds they suffered in the attack.