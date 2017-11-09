Manatee County Sheriff’s Office receives call about tiger sighting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office received a call about someone seeing a large cat, possibly a tiger in eastern Manatee County Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office received the call around 7 p.m. regarding the possible large cat off Crosby Road.

Deputies and FWC responded, but have not located or spotted any large cats.

Anyone who has information is asked to call either the MCSO or FWC.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available.