House fire creates massive flames in Valrico

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters battled huge flames after a house caught fire in Valrico.
The fire broke out around midnight Thursday at a home in the 4100 block of Yellowwood Drive.
The home was vacant and under renovation at the time of the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Largo elementary student burned in mysterious fire at school
- Florida woman switches Walmart tags to get $1,800 in electronics for $3.70
- GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Tampa woman shares distressing photos of father at nursing home
- Polk County family terrorized by pack of dogs
- Hate crime charge sought against woman who smeared bodily fluids on college roommate’s things
- Pinellas parents bury newborn who died in Pasco foster care