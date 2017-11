(WFLA) — A biologist posted a photo online to bring attention to the ending population of the northern white rhino.

The photo posted on Twitter included a caption saying this is what extinction looks like.

Biologist Daniel Schneider’s message has resonated with social media users.

The viral photo has been shared more than 40,000 times.

Want to know what extinction looks like? This is the last male Northern White Rhino. The Last. Nevermore pic.twitter.com/o4obIQUpaR — Daniel Schneider (@BiologistDan) November 6, 2017

