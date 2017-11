TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jesuit High School is this weeks’ Friday Night Blitz Team of the Week.

The Tigers beat Tampa Catholic in a big rivalry game on Friday. The team made a big play when the Tigers’ special teams blocked a punt, scooped up the ball and scored a touchdown.

News Channel 8 photojournalist Paul Lamison has much more on the Jesuit High School Tigers in the video above.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: