Former Sarasota deputy Frank Bybee sentenced for kidnapping, fraud

Former Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputy Frankie Bybee

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Former Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Bybee was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years probation for kidnapping and defrauding an elderly woman.

Bybee was accused of attempted murder on a 79-year-old Marcia Sohl in December 2016. Prosecutors claimed he stole thousands of dollars from Sohl and tried to kill her.

In October, after seven hours of deliberation, a jury found Bybee guilty of kidnapping and exploitation as well as a few counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information and offenses against computers, but he was found not guilty on the charge of attempted murder.

