Florida state senator accused of sexual misconduct takes polygraph test

By Published:
Republican state senator Jack Latvala is entering the race for governor.

(WFLA) – Florida State Senator Jack Latvala is fighting back against accusations of sexual misconduct on Thursday.

Latvala’s lawyer Steve Andrews released results of a polygraph test, which purports to show Latvala answered truthfully when he denied sexually harassing employees in the state senate.

At least one formal complaint has been filed against him.

Andrews has yet to receive the complaint, which he says puts his client at a disadvantage.

“So I don’t know what else the senator can do. He’s denied it. He’s voluntarily taken a polygraph,” said Andrews.

“And everything we could identify from the Politico article, he was polygraphed on at his insistence. So, I don’t know what else we can really do. I would hope the senate, in the rules procedure, say any complaint witness should be recommended to give a polygraph.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s