FEMA denied applicant after St. Petersburg mobile home destroyed by Irma

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area woman who has roof damage after Hurricane Irma reached out to 8 On Your Side after FEMA denied her claim.

Charlotte Tew said she got out of her home just in time, right before Irma struck.

“Where the ceiling’s all coming down, you see over here, the cabinets,” said Tew.

Tew lives in a mobile home park on 58th Avenue North in St. Petersburg.

She has no roof left in the dining room. The carpet is wet and mold is growing on the ceiling in the living room.

FEMA went to Tew’s property to inspect, but she was denied assistance.

“He came out and took what pictures he could outside, came in here, went all through the house and then about three days later, I looked on the status on my phone and that’s when it said, ‘ineligible, house is livable,’” she said.

Tew wants to know why her claim wasn’t approved.

“I mean, unbelievable. I mean he even saw it and said, just shook his head and said, ‘I don’t believe this,’” she said.

She’s on a fixed income and can’t afford the repairs.

“So we’re at close to $30,0000, just for the roof and floor,” Tew said.

8 On Your Side contacted FEMA for a response and to see if they plan to help Tew.

Officials said they’re looking into her case.

In the meantime, she’s saving what she can to start over.

“I know there’s probably people worse than me, but there’s no way,” she said.

