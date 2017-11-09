FEMA denied applicant after St. Petersburg mobile home destroyed by Irma

Jamel Lanee' By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area woman who has roof damage after Hurricane Irma reached out to 8 On Your Side after FEMA denied her claim. 

Charlotte Tew said she got out of her home just in time, right before Irma struck.

“Where the ceiling’s all coming down, you see over here, the cabinets,” said Tew.

Tew lives in a mobile home park on 58th Avenue North in St. Petersburg.

She has no roof left in the dining room. The carpet is wet and mold is growing on the ceiling in the living room.

FEMA went to Tew’s property to inspect, but she was denied assistance.

“He came out and took what pictures he could outside, came in here, went all through the house and then about three days later, I looked on the status on my phone and that’s when it said, ‘ineligible, house is livable,’” she said.

Tew wants to know why her claim wasn’t approved.

“I mean, unbelievable. I mean he even saw it and said, just shook his head and said, ‘I don’t believe this,’” she said.

She’s on a fixed income and can’t afford the repairs.

“So we’re at close to $30,0000, just for the roof and floor,” Tew said.

8 On Your Side contacted FEMA for a response and to see if they plan to help Tew.

Officials said they’re looking into her case.

In the meantime, she’s saving what she can to start over.

“I know there’s probably people worse than me, but there’s no way,” she said.

Follow Jamel Lanee’ on Facebook

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s