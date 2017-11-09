DRAMATIC VIDEO: Woman shot at Brandon drive-up bank, suspect at large

By Published:
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say a brazen robber is at large after shooting a woman at a drive-up bank in Brandon.

The shooting occurred at the Wells Farbo Bank on 204 Kings Ave. South, around 9 p.m.

According to investigators, the woman drove up to the outside night depository, but before she could make a deposit, she was approached by an armed man in a dark hoodie. He started yelling at her for money and tried to open her car door, but it was locked.

He then fired one shot into the driver’s side rear window and a second shot into the driver’s window, hitting the woman in her leg, deputies say.  He then snatched her deposit bag and fled.

The woman was taken to Tampa General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said anyone with information on the incident should call 813-247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile app. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

 

