Deputies: Spring Hill woman went drinking at bar and left boy, 3, home alone

By Published:
Kristen Broker, Hernando County Jail booking photo

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Spring Hill woman faces a child neglect charge after deputies say she left a 3-year-old boy home alone while she went out drinking.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home in Spring Hill to check on a 3-year-old child after receiving a tip the boy could be home alone.

Deputies arrived around 2 a.m. which was the same time that Kristen Broker, 27, was dropped off in the driveway.

Deputies say Broker appeared extremely intoxicated.

They asked her if there was a child home alone at the residence and she told them the boy was inside sleeping.

Deputies went inside the home and found the boy awake in the woman’s queen size bed, which did not have side rails.

“He appeared worried and scared,” said deputies in an arrest affidavit.

Deputies asked Broker how long she had been gone and she told them she only left the boy there for 30 minutes and had consumed rum and Cokes and a couple of beers while she was at a bar.

She also said she had been drinking since 1 p.m. the day before.

Deputies say Broker told them the child was sleeping, however deputies said the boy was fully awake.

“While speaking to the defendant she appeared almost as if she did not believe it was an issue to leave a child home alone for any amount of time,” said the arrest affidavit.

Deputies interviewed the 3-year-old boy who told them that Broker said she would be right back and it was dark outside.

Broker was arrested on one count of child neglect.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

 

 

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s