Deputies search for man who exposed himself to Pasco girl, 12

By Published:
A gold four-door vehicle was captured on the child's home surveillance system. Photo courtesy of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco authorities are conducting enhanced patrols in New Port Richey after a man allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl.

The incident occurred near San Miguel Drive and San Carlos Drive around 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Deputies said the girl was walking to her bus stop when a gold four-door car pulled up next to her.

She told detectives the man tried to talk to her and she saw his penis. She said she ran off and he drove away. His vehicle was captured on the child’s home surveillance system.

The driver was described as a white male in his 20’s with short, dark curly hair.

If you recognize the suspect’s vehicle, you should call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

Deputies said enhanced patrols by patrol and the School Resource Officer Unit will be conducted in the area tonight and during school times tomorrow.

MORE TOP STORIES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s