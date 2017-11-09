Deputies search for man who exposed himself to Pasco girl, 12

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco authorities are conducting enhanced patrols in New Port Richey after a man allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl.

The incident occurred near San Miguel Drive and San Carlos Drive around 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Deputies said the girl was walking to her bus stop when a gold four-door car pulled up next to her.

She told detectives the man tried to talk to her and she saw his penis. She said she ran off and he drove away. His vehicle was captured on the child’s home surveillance system.

The driver was described as a white male in his 20’s with short, dark curly hair.

If you recognize the suspect’s vehicle, you should call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

Deputies said enhanced patrols by patrol and the School Resource Officer Unit will be conducted in the area tonight and during school times tomorrow.

MORE TOP STORIES: