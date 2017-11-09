Counselors at High Point Elementary after boy burned in fire at school

A child was burned at High Point Elementary School in Clearwater.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Counselors are on hand at High Point Elementary School this morning, helping children who are still upset over a fire in a classroom that sent a young boy to the hospital.

Emergency crews wheeled an 8-year-old boy on a stretcher to a Bayflite chopper waiting in a field Wednesday afternoon. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital’s burn unit. His condition is unknown at this time.

Pinellas County Schools’ public information officer, Lisa Wolf, said she is limited on what she can say about the boy, but that everyone is hoping for the best.

“They’re going try to have as normal a day as possible here at the school,” said Wolf.

Largo Fire Rescue professional standards chief Terry Tokarz said the investigation has been handed over to the state and county fire marshal’s offices.

The condition nor identity of the boy has been released at this time.

Details have not been released about the cause of the fire.

