Pasco man may be hiding in Cayman Islands after conning man out of $100K, deputies say

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco scammer may be hiding out in the Cayman Islands after he conned a man out of $100,000 in the sale of a Hudson home, deputies said.

Investigators say a Hudson man was driving around Hick’s Road when he saw a for sale sign on Joseph Burke’s property. The victim called the listed realtor and was told the home was under contract and pending sale, but he decided to knock on the door anyway and spoke with Burke.

Burke gave him a tour of the home and told him he was still accepting offers. After the tour, the victim made a $250,000 offer on the house, which Burke accepted. Burke then requested a $100,000 down payment and was later given two checks in the amounts of $80,000 and $20,000. Detectives say this was the victim’s settlment money from a plane crash he was in while in the Navy. The victim did not have any receipts or a contract for the down payments.

The victim told detectives he was driving by Burke’s home in June when he saw someone moving into the house. When he confronted the family, they told him they had closed on the house and asked him to leave their property.

He called the realtor again, and she said the house was purchased legally and she knew nothing about his down payment.

Burke stopped returning his phone calls and disappeared. Deputies say it’s possible he is in the Cayman Islands.

They’re asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

