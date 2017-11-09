Clearwater police investigating dead body in truck find haunted house dummies

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Would you call the police if you saw feet sticking out from under debris in the back of a pickup truck going down the street? Yes – remember, see something, say something!

A woman did just that Wednesday when she saw only feet sticking out of the truck at the corner of Belcher Road and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater. She called police concerned that there was a dead body in the truck.

Officers tracked down the owner with the help of Pinellas Park police. They did find several bodies, but they were all fake. They came from someone’s haunted house display.

“Don’t ever hesitate to call us if you see something that doesn’t look quite right — even if it turns out to be Halloween leftovers,” Clearwater police said on its Facebook page.

