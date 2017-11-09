Check out 700+ show cars at Bug Jam in Pasco

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s Florida Bug Jam time again and that means people from all over the world will be at the Pasco County Fairgrounds to Check out everything Volkswagon.
This year’s 29th annual event is expected to draw more than 10,000 people to the fairgrounds to catch a glimpse of more than 700 show cars
Florida Bug Jam kicks off Saturday with a poker run and a VW parade from the fairgrounds to downtown Dade City.
Learn more about Bug Jam here.
PHOTOS: More than 700 show cars at Bug Jam
