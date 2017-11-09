Animal rights group claims workers abuse cows at Florida dairy farm

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WFLA) – An animal rights group based in Florida claims cows are being abused at an Okeechobee dairy farm.

The Animal Recovery Mission said that one of its undercover investigators got a job at the Larson Dairy Farm. ARM says the investigator captured and documented extensive and widespread abuse at the farm.

ARM claims that its investigation found that workers are instructed by supervisors to use any means necessary to increase production.

Steel rebar is allegedly used as a weapon to force cows into their milking stations.

Employees and managers allegedly used rebar to spear and beat dairy cows repeatedly in the torso and head. The organization claims the cows were also punched and kicked by employees.

ARM claims that Jacob Larson, who is the owner and supervisor at Larson Dairy, witnessed the abuse on multiple occasions but did not make any attempt to discipline the employees through suspensions, firing or notifying law enforcement about the abuse.

ARM wants felony charges filed against Larson. ARM also wants charges filed against the dairy farm workers and their supervisors.

WFLA.com reached out to Larson Dairy Farm about the accusations. The farm has not yet responded to the claims.

The Animal Recovery Mission is a non-profit animal cruelty investigative organization based in Miami Beach. ARM says it is dedicated to eliminating extreme animal cruelty operations worldwide.

