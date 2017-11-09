8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Nov. 10-12

1. Greek Food Festival (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Try some delicious authentic Greek dishes and get a taste of the culture and heritage. Get the details

2. Turquoise Tango Affair (Friday)

Local stars will take to the dance floor to benefit research for finding a cure for lung disease. Get the details

3. Heart Walk (Saturday)

There’s still time to join WFLA News Channel 8’s Heart Walk Team to walk with Stacie and some other familiar faces. Get the details

4. Go Bark Ball (Saturday)

Enjoy a free drink to get your party started while your doggo plays with new friends and check out the new toys. Get the details

5. Chowder Challenge (Saturday)

A select group of the best local chefs will be competing against each other to be crowned the king of chowder. Get the details

6. Taste of RIB (Saturday)

Explore Indian Rocks Beach and sample all of the great food, beverage, music and more the town has to offer. Get the details

7. Festival of Reading (Saturday)

You little bookworms can hang with other story lovers and crack open a good read. Get the details

8. Testament of Freedom (Saturday, Sunday)

This musical celebration will celebrate American heritage and honor our veterans. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there are tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS!

Did you go to a cool event this weekend? If so, we’d love to see pictures. Make sure you include your name and a brief description of the event where the photos were taken, including the city.

Share your photos with us on the WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page

You can also tag us on Twitter

If you’d prefer, email them to us at News@wfla.com

WEATHER

We understand that the weather is a key element in planning your weekend. Don’t worry! The Storm Team 8 weather team is on your side. Here’s the latest forecast >> http://bit.ly/19b8ICY