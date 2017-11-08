VIDEO: Police search for suspects taking rent payments from apartment complexes in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Largo are searching for suspects who they say have been stealing from apartment complex rental payment drop boxes.

Investigators have looked into 8 incidents since November 3.

Each time, police say the suspects have removed multiple check and money orders left for rent payments.

The police department has released surveillance video that captured two men at the scene of one apartment complex. They say the suspects were driving a dark-colored SUV.

Other agencies throughout Pinellas County have recently reported similar incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call (727) 586-7478.

