Veterans Day 2017: Events, freebies and special offers for vets in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Local businesses and organizations are showing their appreciation for those who’ve sacrificed so much by offering dozens of freebies, discounts and events to veterans and active military members for Veterans Day 2017.

Check out our running list of deals and events for veterans and servicemembers in the Tampa Bay area:

FREEBIES AND DISCOUNTS

Crayola Experience – Active, veteran and retired military personnel with valid I.D. get free admission to Crayola Experience Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12. Immediate family gets 25 percent off general admission. To learn more, visit www.crayolaexperience.com.

Free flu shots – American Family Care will give a free flu shot to any veteran with valid ID on Saturday, November 11. To learn more, visit https://www.afcurgentcare.com.

Free one-night stay at all state forest campgrounds – The FFS is offering a free one-night stay with the purchase of a 3-night stay at any of Florida’s 64 state forest campgrounds. Those eligible must book stay between Wednesday, Nov. 8 and Sunday, Nov. 13, to receive the third night free. Book your stay through the Florida State Forests reservations website or call center at 877-879-3859 or TDD 800-373-3851. You must use the code FFSVET17.

Veterans ride free on Pasco Co. public transportation – Veterans and active members can ride for free on Saturday, Nov. 11. Must have either military ID card, DD Form 2, Valid VA card, DD214 or “V” on driver’s license.

Veterans ride for free in St. Petersburg – PSTA offers free bus and trolley rides for veterans on Friday and Saturday. Veterans must have a valid military ID; VA medical ID card; veteran’s designation on a driver’s license; or certificate of release or discharge from active duty.

Free vacations – Westgate Resorts is giving away 1,500 free vacations to military families on Nov. 10 starting at 9 a.m. The first 1,500 eligible service members to complete the online military appreciation form at www.WestgateSalutes.com and place a fully refundable $100 deposit can sign up for either one of 1,400 complimentary four-day, three-night vacations for up to four people at Westgate Town Center Resort & Spa, May 3-6, 2018, or one of 100 three-day, two-night vacations for up to two people at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, December 8-10, 2017.

Free admission to Dali Museum – The museum is offering complimentary admission both Friday, November 10, and on Veterans Day for all veterans and active duty military members with ID, accompanied by one guest. For more information, visit www.thedali.org. 1 Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Free admission to St. Petersburg Museum of History – The museum is offering free admission to veterans and active military with ID. 335 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Free admission to The Florida Holocaust Museum – The museum is offerings free admission to veterans with ID to view exhibits on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Veterans Day. L ast admission at 4 p.m. Free limited parking and free audio tours are also available. Active duty military always receive free admission to the Museum as part of its Bluestar Museum membership. 55 5th St. S St. Petersburg, 33701.

Free admission to Sunken Gardens – Veterans and active military members with ID can tour the lush beauty of Sunken Gardens for free on Saturday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 1825 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33704.

Free admission to Morean Arts Center – Veterans and active military are invited to experience the Chihuly Collection for free with ID on Saturday. Admission for up to three guests is $5 each. The special admission also includes a free glass-blowing demonstrations in the Hot Shop until 4 p.m. 719 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Denny’s Honors Veterans With Special Offer – Servicemen and women are invited to Denny’s to enjoy a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon on Veterans Day. To find a participating location near you, please visit www.dennys.com.

Bob Evans Restaurants Veterans Day Deal – Bob Evans is offering veterans and active duty military personnel the choice of one of six free meals on November 11 at all Bob Evans restaurants. The choice of select breakfast (available all day), lunch, and dinner menu items are:

Stack of Hotcakes (Buttermilk or Multigrain)

Fresh Baked Brioche French Toast

Country Biscuit Breakfast

Mini Sampler Breakfast

Farm Boy Sandwich

Country Fried Steak Dinner

For more information and for local restaurant hours, visit www.BobEvans.com.

EVENTS

Tampa VA Hospital Hosts Veterans’ Day Parade – The James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics is honoring Veterans Friday, November 10,at 10 a.m. with a ceremony and parade at the Fisher House. Free and open to the public, the event begins with a brief ceremony with the parade following directly after. 13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. Tampa, FL 33612

Veterans Day Parade Sarasota – The City of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, will co-host the annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 11 at 10 a.m. in downtown Sarasota.

St. Petersburg “Honored Veteran” Awards – St. Petersburg hosts its fourth annual Veterans Day Celebration Saturday at 8 a.m. in Williams Park, corner of Fourth Street and First Avenue North, by presenting two local “2017 Honored Veteran” Awards to Carrie W. Nero and Charles Claybaker, both U.S. military veterans. The event is free and open to the public.

Una Voce, The Gay Men’s Chorus, honors veterans – The “Testament of Freedom” concert is free for veterans and those with military ID on Sunday, November 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at www.mypalladium.org. 253 5th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

City of Temple Terrace’s Veterans Day Celebration – The City of Temple Terrace will host a Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 11 during the Temple Terrace Arts and Crafts Festival, hosted by the Temple Terrace Arts Council. Newly-Woodmont Park, 407 Woodmont Ave.

Veteran’s Day Concert & Movie in the park – Carrollwood Village HOAs will present a free concert followed by a movie in the park in honor of Veteran’s Day on November 11. The outdoor concert will start at 4 p.m. Festivities will continue with showing of “Hollywood Canteen” at 6 p.m. For more information, email Aaron Washington at aaron@carrollwoodcenter.org. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road in Tampa

Hillsborough County Hosts 53rd Annual Veterans Day Tribute – Hillsborough County Consumer & Veterans Services and the Veterans Council of Hillsborough County will host the 53rd annual Veterans Day Tribute on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The event will take place at Veterans Memorial Park and LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum, 3602 U.S. Highway 301 N. in Tampa.

4th Annual Celebration of Veterans Brunch – Free brunch for veteran and one guest. Food and entertainment provided. November 7, 2017 from 10:30am until12pm. For more information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com, check the Largo Lantern or call (727)518-3131. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Rd., Largo.

