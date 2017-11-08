GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Tampa woman shares distressing nursing home pictures

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tonya Baker said her elderly father is living in poor conditions at a nursing home in Tampa.

Her father, 79-year-old Willie Johnson suffers from dementia and lives at the Habana Health Care Center in Tampa.

“My daddy’s not getting the care that he’s paying for to stay in that facility,” Baker told me.

Over the last three years, records show Baker filed five complaints with the State’s Agency for Health Care Administration about the nursing home. Four out of five times, they found the nursing home violated its own rules or law. But despite the state’s involvement, Baker says problems persist.

“Not taking care of my Dad, not feeding my Dad, going in there finding my Dad, wet Pampers, Depends, not being changed,” she said.

Baker said her dad is incapable of feeding, bathing or walking, yet on more than one occasion, she’s found his breakfast sitting on a table or on the floor when she’s come to visit after work.

“I also went in there and had them take my Daddy’s air conditioning out the wall because he had a lot of mold in there, in the air conditioner and in the air conditioner wall,” explained Baker.

She showed me photographs of her father at the home. In one, he has a busted lip. Baker said the facility told her he was punched by a roommate. Another photo shows her father with a gash on his forehead. Baker said the nursing home told her it happened in the shower. “I don’t think a shower rod would have busted my Daddy’s head,” Baker said.

Later, I found out the state find Habana Health Care Center $6,000 earlier this year for not having enough clean linens to change their patients’ beds.

The nursing home is one of 82 facilities operated by Consulate Health Care. Corporate Vice President of Communications Jennifer Trapp said Consulate takes Tonya’s concerns very seriously and pointed out the facility has a new Executive Director.

“If there are things going on, he will get them fixed,” said Ms. Trapp.

Baker said they offered to move her father to a facility in St. Petersburg, but the distance makes it difficult for Tonya to visit him daily. Besides, she said, it’s up to the nursing home to provide the care he is paying for.

