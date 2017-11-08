Tampa man arrested for trying to use woman’s ID card to get benefits at Food for Florida event

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man is facing charges following a fraudulent transaction complaint at the Pasco County Food for Florida event.

Pasco deputies who were working during the disaster food assistance program at the Pasco County Fairgrounds received the complaint from a member of the Department of Children and Families who was monitoring the processing of benefits.

According to fraud investigators, 37-year-old Omar Barker had attended the Food for Florida event on several different occasions to process assistance applications for others.

Deputies say he provided signed authorization and an ID card from a woman who had already received the benefits. When employees contacted the woman, she said she did not authorize Barker to get the benefits for her.

Once he was in custody, Baker admitted to deputies that a third party told him to use the woman’s ID.

Baker was charged with public assistance fraud and criminal use of personal identification information.

