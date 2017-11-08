Suspect poses for selfie with deputies after being captured in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect featured on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page last month as the “Warrant of the Day” decided to commemorate the moment she was captured by deputies this week.

On October 26, the sheriff’s office posted a photo of 28-year-old Angela Elain Green, also known as “Ya-Yo.”

According to the post, she had a warrant for violation of probation, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. Deputies said she had 7 previous felony charges, 26 misdemeanor charges and had been to Florida State Prison once.

Green was captured on Tuesday and decided to pose with the deputies who arrested her.

A second post from the sheriff’s office said, “She enjoyed being featured on our FB page so much, she agreed to pose for a selfie with our own men in green.”

The photo was posted with the hashtag “YaYoWithThePopo.”