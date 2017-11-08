Surviving a Stroke

Barbara is 66. She had a stroke at 21. After her stroke she had aphasia (communications disorder from brain injury) and lost the use of her dominant side. She had to relearn how to speak and she had to learn how to do everything with her non-dominant side. Her recovery took 10 years and in that time she went to graduate school for speech communication. Since then she went back to graduate school at NYU for rehab counseling; co-founded a summer camp in New Mexico for teenagers with head trauma; became a yoga instructor; wrote a book and did an international tour for 10 years; has done rehab and mental health counseling, and psychotherapy; and is currently becoming certified in wisdom healing of Quigong.

