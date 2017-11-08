Stacie Schaible: Why the Tampa Bay Heart Walk is so important to me

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This week, News Channel 8 is fighting against heart disease and stroke.

On Saturday, my team will be taking part in the 2017 Tampa Heart Walk at Raymond James Stadium to help save lives. News Channel 8 is also hosting an American Heart Association Telethon until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. We’re hoping to raise $50,000 with your help.

I have been fundraising and emceeing the Tampa Bay Heart Walk for more than a decade now. If you’ve ever wondered why I’m so committed to raising funds for the American Heart Association — my family is why!

My family has a long history of heart problems and recently, both my mom and my stepdad wound up in the emergency room at the same time with chest pains.

Here are some facts to know from the CDC:

Heart Facts:

About 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year- that’s 1 in every 4 deaths.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. More than half of the deaths due to heart disease in 2009 were in men.

of the deaths due to heart disease in 2009 were in men. Coronary heart disease (CHD) is the most common type of heart disease, killing over 370,000 people.

Every year about 735,000 Americans have a heart attack. Of these, 525,000 are a first heart attack and 210,000 happen in people who have already had a heart attack.

Stroke Facts:

Stroke kills about 140,000 Americans each year—that's 1 out of every 20 deaths.

Someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. Every 4 minutes, someone dies of a stroke.

Every year, more than 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke. About 610,000 of these are first or new strokes.

About 185,000 strokes— nearly 1 of 4 —are in people who have had a previous stroke.

About 87% of all strokes are ischemic strokes, in which blood flow to the brain is blocked.

Stroke costs the United States an estimated $34 billion each year. This total includes the cost of health care services, medicines to treat stroke, and missed days of work.

Stroke is a leading cause of serious long-term disability. Stroke reduces mobility in more than half of stroke survivors age 65 and over.