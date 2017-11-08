St. Pete crossing guard killed by drunk driver remembered during vigil

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A school crossing guard killed while helping children get to school safely was remembered on Wednesday.

The candlelight vigil was held around the tree where he died. Family members, friends, even former co-workers brought their memorabilia to help remember David Roundtree.

Roundtree was struck and killed by 22-year-old Charles Walton. Walton was driving drunk through the intersection of 45th Street and 9th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg. Walton is now serving a seven year sentence.

During the solemn ceremony, Davida Roundtree Wimbley told us, “We thought that the days would be a little easier as time goes by, but it’s not.”

Roundtree spent 30 years working for the Pinellas County School System and made a lasting impression on co-workers like Vanessa Hicks.

“He was a lot of fun. He was a gem,” she said.

And even though the pain continues, Davida says she’s dealing with what happened the way her father would want her to.

With tears in her eyes she explained, “If they gave him five years, ten years, one hundred years…it’s not going to bring my dad back. So, I prayed and prayed and asked God to put it in my heart to forgive this young man, and I think I have. I think I have,”

Because of this tragedy, Florida Legislators passed the Enhanced Safety for School Crossing Law. It requires the Department of Transportation to have the same markings and signage for all Florida school crossings.

