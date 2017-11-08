South Florida Museum welcomes new rehabilitation manatee nicknamed ‘Lagoona’

Lagoona, far left (Courtesy South Florida Museum)

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Staff at the South Florida Museum welcomed a new manatee into its stage two rehabilitation aquarium on Tuesday.

(Courtesy South Florida Museum)

The manatee, nicknamed “Lagoona” is a female, estimated to be 2 to 2.5 years old.

She was rescued from Mosquito Lagoon on Florida’s east coast.

Lagoona was found with large propeller wounds from her shoulder to her skull.

Her prognosis was poor when she arrived at SeaWorld’s treatment facility.

“The CT scan showed a full thickness fracture at the back of her skull and she appeared to be in grave condition,” said Museum Veterinarian Dr. David Murphy.

“But during her time in critical care at SeaWorld, they were able to treat her for infection and give her wounds time to heal. Now, she appears to be doing much better.”

The rehabilitation aquarium is the place where manatees go after their initial critical care needs have been met.

The animals can spend anywhere from a few months to over a year at the museum, regaining their health before they are released back into the wild.

