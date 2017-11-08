Sarasota woman gets 30 months for stealing from Girl Scouts

By Published:
Stephanie Person, photo via Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) – A former bookkeeper has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for embezzling $85,000 from a Florida chapter of the Girl Scouts.

A judge on Tuesday also ordered 41-year-old Stephanie Person to pay $112,158 in restitution and serve 27 years of probation. She had entered a guilty plea last month.

Person was accused of re-routing the funds from an active troop account into an inactive one.

Several officials from the Girl Scouts testified during the trial.

Assistant State Attorney Dan Yuter said the money should have been “used to further the Girl Scouts numerous programs for the development of leadership skills for young women.” Instead, Yuter said, the defendant chose to take the money.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s