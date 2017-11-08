Sarasota police arrest 16 in major drug investigation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police have arrested 16 people in a major undercover drug investigation.

Police say the street level drug dealers were openly selling illegal narcotics in the City of Sarasota.

Four suspects are still wanted by authorities.

All 20 suspects have a combined total of 559 prior felony arrests and 174 prior felony convictions.

The investigation began early this year.

Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino and members of the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will release details on Wednesday morning about the undercover operation which is called “Operation Corner Stone.”

The operation got its name because it focused on arresting people who deal drugs on the streets or “corners” and “stone” is the street name for rock cocaine.

