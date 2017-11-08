Road rage dispute ends with one driver shot in arm in Sarasota

News Channel 8 Sarasota Bureau Reporter John Rogers By Published: Updated:

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A bullet struck a driver in the arm during a road rage shooting in Sarasota on Wednesday. 

Sarasota County deputies tell us at around 12:45 p.m., two drivers got into a dispute.

It ended when one driver pulled out a gun and shot the other in the arm.

The injured driver pulled over on the side of the road and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Detectives from both Sarasota and Manatee counties started looking for the other vehicle, a blue minivan.

It was spotted a mile and half away at a storage facility on West University Parkway.

Investigators inspected the van, and News Channel 8 spotted a man being escorted into the back of a squad car. It’s unclear at this time what started this road rage shooting. It’s also unclear if charges will be filed.

The victim is expected to recover.

Follow John Rogers on Facebook

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s