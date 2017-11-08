Road rage dispute ends with one driver shot in arm in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A bullet struck a driver in the arm during a road rage shooting in Sarasota on Wednesday.

Sarasota County deputies tell us at around 12:45 p.m., two drivers got into a dispute.

It ended when one driver pulled out a gun and shot the other in the arm.

The injured driver pulled over on the side of the road and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Detectives from both Sarasota and Manatee counties started looking for the other vehicle, a blue minivan.

It was spotted a mile and half away at a storage facility on West University Parkway.

Investigators inspected the van, and News Channel 8 spotted a man being escorted into the back of a squad car. It’s unclear at this time what started this road rage shooting. It’s also unclear if charges will be filed.

The victim is expected to recover.

