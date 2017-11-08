Pasco men accused of punching man, kidnapping his girlfriend over money

Richard Evers and James Jackson (via Pasco County Jail)

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men in Pasco County are facing home invasion and kidnapping charges following an incident at a home in Hudson this week.

Richard Evers and James Jackson are accused of forcing their way into a home on Bruin Drive on Monday. Deputies say the two punched a man in the face to gain entry.

According to an arrest report, the men went to the home to get money they believed the man owed to someone they knew.

Once inside the home, deputies say Evers and Jackson demanded money from the victim, threatened him and took his cell phone.

The arrest report says Evers and Jackson then forced the man’s girlfriend into a car and drove her to another home. The woman told deputies that Evers kissed her and touched her against her will before getting in the car.

According to investigators, the woman was allegedly forced to take a topless photo that was sent as proof she was being held against her will.

The woman was eventually found at the second home with Jackson.

Jackson and Evers are both facing charges of kidnapping and robbery. Evers was also charged with battery.

