Money expert picks credit cards with the best perks

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This time of year spending is inevitable. The gifts, travel, food; all of that adds up and chances are you are pulling out the plastic to pay for it.

This holiday season Americans are expected to spend an average of $974 per shopper. I spoke with the Money Coach Lynette Khalfani-Cox about her favorite credit cards this holiday season that could help put some of that cash back in your pocket.

“There are a lot of credit cards out there that will offer you tons of benefits. Everything from travel rewards, free airline miles, hotel stays, discounts, and even cash back offers,” says Lynette Khalfani-Cox, who markets herself as the Money Coach.

The Money Coach picked her favorite credit cards with the best perks if used right.

“Overall I really love the Discover It credit card this holiday shopping season,” says Khalfani-Cox.

This card will match all cash back earned at the end of your first year. You get even more cash back if used at Amazon.com and Target now through December; 5 percent on up to $1,500 in purchases, 1 percent cash back on everything else.

