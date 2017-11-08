MISSING: 12-year-old Tampa boy considered endangered

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered 12-year-old boy.

Dennis Williams disappeared Tuesday from 142 Avenue East in Tampa. He left home at about 5 p.m. and has not been seen since.

He is black with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and tan pants.

Anyone with any information his whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200.

