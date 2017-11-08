Meat filled with fish hooks found at Florida dog park

Dog owners discovered balls of meat scattered around the small dog park at Bicentennial Park on Ocean Shore Boulevard with fish hooks placed inside the meat.

One dog was eating one of the meat balls when several people at the park made the discovery.

The dog was taken to the vet and had an X-ray performed. The veterinarian determined the animal didn’t ingest any hooks but fish hooks were found in all the piles.

There is no surveillance video at the park and nobody saw who might have placed the tainted meat there, police said.

A police report notes that there is a meeting Wednesday night about expanding the dog park and that some are vocally against the expansion.

