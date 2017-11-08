MANHUNT: Deputies searching for man suspected of murdering Bushnell girl, 16

BUSHNELL, Fla. (WFLA) – A manhunt is underway for a Sumnter County man who is suspected of murdering a teenage girl in Bushnell.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office were asked to check on the well-being of a juvenile female at a home on South Pine Street in Bushnell.

Deputies gained access to the home where they discovered a 16-year-old female deceased. Authorities are not releasing her identity at this time.

Investigators say the suspect in the case has been identified as Larry Darnell Peavy, 35, of Bushnell.

Peavy was last seen driving a grey 1997 Nissan Sentra with Florida tag # 2295UJ. His vehicle was found in Fort Pierce area.

Peavy is wanted on charges of Kidnap-False Imprisonment; Sex Assault -with a weapon or force; Kidnap-commit or facilitate the commission of a felony; Homicide-Murder in the first degree premeditated.

If you have information about Peavy’s whereabouts, call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office as (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous call the Crimeline at 1-800-323-TIPS (8477).

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: