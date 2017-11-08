MANHUNT: Deputies searching for man suspected of murdering Bushnell girl, 16

By Published:
Larry Darnell Peavy is suspected of murdering a 16-year-old girl.

BUSHNELL, Fla. (WFLA) – A manhunt is underway for a Sumnter County man who is suspected of murdering a teenage girl in Bushnell.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office were asked to check on the well-being of a juvenile female at a home on South Pine Street in Bushnell.

Deputies gained access to the home where they discovered a 16-year-old female deceased. Authorities are not releasing her identity at this time.

Investigators say the suspect in the case has been identified as Larry Darnell Peavy, 35, of Bushnell.

Peavy was last seen driving a grey 1997 Nissan Sentra with Florida tag # 2295UJ. His vehicle was found in Fort Pierce area.

Peavy is wanted on charges of Kidnap-False Imprisonment; Sex Assault -with a weapon or force; Kidnap-commit or facilitate the commission of a felony; Homicide-Murder in the first degree premeditated.

If you have information about Peavy’s whereabouts, call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office as (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous call the Crimeline at 1-800-323-TIPS (8477).

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s