MEET BRISTOL! Local rescue cat with rare condition eats sitting up

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A trending story of a dog who has to eat in a high chair has sparked interest in her rare condition — and she’s not alone.

A local cat who overcame the same problem has her own special way of eating.

Meet Bristol! The Tampa rescue cat who is fun, loving and a little different.

Bristol has Megaesophagus, meaning when she eats, the food and water can’t make it down all the way to her stomach.

Bristol came to her foster mom, Jen Tate after a good Samaritan found her and her sister all alone at just 1-week-old.

At first, Jen had to hold Bristol up while she ate Gerber baby food just to get it into her stomach. Eventually, Bristol had a special high chair made for her to simplify the process.

Now, 8 months later, Bristol is able to eat wet cat food all on her own at a little table that is the perfect hight for her.

She only needs a little encouragement to sit down so her esophagus is more vertical.

Jen hopes sharing Bristol’s story will help her find a forever family at last.

Bristol gets along great with both cats and dogs so if you know someone who can give her the love and attention she needs, please reach out to the St. Francis Society Animal Rescue.

