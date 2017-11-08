Jack Daniels helps military members go home for holidays

By Published:

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (AP) – With the holidays approaching, the Jack Daniel Distillery is working with a military support group to make sure military members and their families can celebrate with relatives.

For the seventh year, the distillery in Tennessee is teaming with the Armed Services YMCA for the “Operation Ride Home” campaign. The effort provides financial assistance to active duty junior-enlisted military members and their families to travel home for the holidays.

Jack Daniel’s has donated $100,000 to kick off the campaign. Officials behind the brand say the distillery is urging donations to help more service members spend the holidays at home.

Since “Operation Ride Home” began, a total of 5,767 people have been assisted. Military members have been able to travel to 47 states.

Jack Daniel’s is the flagship brand of Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s