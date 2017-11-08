Home Lighting Essentials

One of the simplest ways to add ambiance at home is with the right lighting. Not only can it enhance your décor and support your daily activities, but making the switch to LED light bulbs will also save you money in the long run. Lifestyle expert and homeowner Stefaney Rants has some en”lighten”ing information. Visit amazon.com for more information on Philips LED bulbs with a warm glow dimming effect.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.