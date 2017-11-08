Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office busts Tampa grow house, find $154,000 in marijuana

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were arrested after the Hillsborough County Sheriff Office logged its 59th grow house bust of the year on Wednesday.

Members of the Marijuana Grow House Unit and Division III Street Crime unit served a search warrant at 4513 West Burke Street.

Two rooms dedicated to marijuana cultivation and 27 marijuana plants were discovered.

The marijuana weighed 77.32 pounds and had a street value of approximately $154,000.

Tampa Electric Company found an illegal electric connection providing unmetered electricity to the home, which had a value of $4,040.13.

Pedro Avila, 36, and Mercedes Enciso, 58, were arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, cultivation of marijuana, rent/own/lease for purpose of trafficking, grand theft electricity and possession of drug paraphernalia.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: