Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office busts Tampa grow house, find $154,000 in marijuana

(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were arrested after the Hillsborough County Sheriff Office logged its 59th grow house bust of the year on Wednesday.

(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Members of the Marijuana Grow House Unit and Division III Street Crime unit served a search warrant at 4513 West Burke Street.

Two rooms dedicated to marijuana cultivation and 27 marijuana plants were discovered.

The marijuana weighed 77.32 pounds and had a street value of approximately $154,000.

Tampa Electric Company found an illegal electric connection providing unmetered electricity to the home, which had a value of $4,040.13.

Pedro Avila, 36, and Mercedes Enciso, 58, were arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, cultivation of marijuana, rent/own/lease for purpose of trafficking, grand theft electricity and possession of drug paraphernalia.

(Pedro Avila)
Mercedes Enciso

 

