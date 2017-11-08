Gr8 Inspiration: A passion for health and dance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As we gear up for the Tampa Bay Heart Walk, we’re recognizing some people on our WFLA team who have worked year round to keep people heart healthy.

For June Kittay it’s a life passion.

“Anywhere there are people, I just want to impart my passion for health and movement,” said Kittay.

Kittay is even part of a national movement to get group fitness instructors like herself to use line dancing as motivation to get people moving.

“It’s fun,” exclaimed Kittay.

“Grandmothers, mothers, children, do these line dances. They are simple, they are easy, and they’re fun.” Kittay explained.

From line dancing at South Tampa’s YMCA to yoga in the park and even leading senior sneaker classes, Kittay travels across the country on her mission to get people moving.

“I want to get everyone zest for life back. It’s all about getting them up and moving.”

That’s what makes June Kittay a Great Inspiration.

