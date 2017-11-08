‘Goatgram’ adds new twist to flower deliveries

PORTLAND, Ore. (WFLA/CNN) – Holiday flower delivers are looking different in Oregon this holiday season. One many started a service called “Goatgram.”

Flowers are grown on a local farm and delivered by two goats.

When you receive the flowers, you can either keep them, or feed them to the goats.

The owner says they only deliver twice a day so the goats still have time to play.

Goatgram only services the Portland and Vancouver metro areas and costs around $1,000.

