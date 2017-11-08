‘Goatgram’ adds new twist to flower deliveries

PORTLAND, Ore. (WFLA/CNN) – Holiday flower delivers are looking different in Oregon this holiday season. One many started a service called “Goatgram.”
Flowers are grown on a local farm and delivered by two goats.
When you receive the flowers, you can either keep them, or feed them to the goats.
The owner says they only deliver twice a day so the goats still have time to play.
Goatgram only services the Portland and Vancouver metro areas and costs around $1,000.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: