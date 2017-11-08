Florida to execute man convicted of 1991 double-murder in Tampa

STARKE, Fla. (AP) – Florida is scheduled to execute a man who was convicted of killing two people in Tampa in 1991.

Patrick Hannon is scheduled to die by lethal injection at Florida State Prison on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The 53-year-old would be the third Florida inmate to be executed since August.

The state resumed executions in August following changes made to its death penalty sentencing law, which now requires a unanimous jury vote for a death sentence.

Hannon was convicted in 1991 of two counts of first-degree murder for the slayings of Brandon Snider and Robert Carter.

A jury found that Hannon slit Snider’s throat following a disagreement, and that he fatally shot Snider’s roommate Carter.

Hannon’s appeals have so far been denied, but the U.S. Supreme Court has yet to rule on his current request for a stay of execution.

