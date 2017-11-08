Florida school sells bulletproof panels for students’ backpacks

MIAMI (CNN) – A Miami private school is offering parents an unusual item for sale: bulletproof panels for their kids’ backpacks.

The Florida Christian School website has a list of items available for purchase. These include winter wear, red school logo T-shirts and ballistic panels

George Gulla, dean of students and head of school security at Florida Christian School, told CNN the bulletproof panels would add “another level of protection” to students of the pre-K through grade 12 school “in the event of an active shooter.”

The school has never had a shooting incident.

“The teachers are trained to instruct the students to use their backpacks as a shield to protect themselves,” Gulla told CNN in an email.

The cost of the panels is $120.

Gulla also said showing teachers how to use the panels is just a part of the overall safety training he gives them.