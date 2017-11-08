Florida officer is father of dead girl left in dumpster

By Published:

MIAMI (AP) – A Miami Beach police officer has been identified as the father of a 4-year-old girl found dead in a dumpster.  

Tina Farrington, 31, is charged with first-degree murder.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Miami Beach police officials asked that the privacy of 27-year-old Officer Leon Paige “be respected during this very difficult time.”

A man throwing out garbage at an apartment complex found Tania Paige’s body on Sunday. Her 31-year-old mother, Tina Farrington, is charged with first-degree murder.

An arrest report says Farrington suffocated Tania on Halloween after becoming angry with her, and hid the body in the trunk of her car until noticing a foul odor.

The Miami Herald reported that Leon Paige and Farrington were involved a legal dispute after she accused him of abusing their 2-year-old son.

Jail records don’t list a lawyer for Farrington.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s